New York City on Friday unveiled the biggest Pride flag in the city's history.

The concrete steps at Roosevelt Island's Four Freedoms Park were painted in rainbow hues to celebrate Pride, resulting in a massive 12-foot-by-100-foot display.

Four Freedoms State Park is dedicated to Franklin D. Roosevelt's four essential freedoms: freedom of speech and expression, freedom of worship, freedom from want, and freedom from fear.

FDR's great-granddaughter Julia Ireland presented the staircase.

“I'm inspired by how forward thinking the four freedoms were in 1841,” she told NBC News, “and I would like to think that if my great grandparents were alive today, they would include LGBTQ+ rights among those for which they advocated and fought.”

In a statement on the park's website, the Four Freedoms Park Conservatory wrote: “As one of the nation's only monuments dedicated to essential human freedoms, FDR Four Freedoms State Park's Pride flag installation serves as both a symbol of solidarity with the LGBTQ community and a reminder of the collective progress still needed to achieve these four freedoms for all.”

The installation will be on display throughout the month.