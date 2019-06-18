The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday passed on hearing a case involving an Oregon bakery found guilty of discriminating against a lesbian couple.

Justices sent the case back to an Oregon appeals court and asked it to reconsider the case in light of a similar high court ruling involving a Colorado baker. In that case, the high court said that the state showed hostility toward the baker's religious beliefs.

Last year, the Oregon Supreme Court refused to review a lower court's ruling upholding a decision by the Oregon Bureau of Labor and Industries that found Aaron and Melissa Klein, owners of Sweet Cakes by Melissa in Gresham, guilty of unlawfully discriminating against the couple when they refused to make a cake for the women's commitment ceremony. The agency imposed a $135,000 fine on the Kleins.

Aaron Klein declined to make the cake for the women on January 17, 2013. Klein said he does not hate gays but that making a cake for a same-sex wedding would violate his faith. (At the time, Oregon had the nation's most robust domestic partnership law. Following a federal judge's ruling in May, 2014, Oregon became the 18th state to allow gay and lesbian couples to marry.)

The Kleins are represented by the Texas-based law firm First Liberty, which describes itself as “a national religious freedom law firm.”

The firm called Monday's decision a “victory … for religious liberty for all Americans.”

“The message from the court is clear, government hostility toward religious Americans will not be tolerated,” Kelly Shackelford, CEO and chief counsel at First Liberty, said in a statement.

The Supreme Court issued a similar ruling in a case involving a Washington state florist who refused to serve a gay male couple, sending the case back to the Washington Supreme Court for reconsideration. In that case, the state's highest court upheld its decision against the florist.