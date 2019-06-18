Presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg,
the openly gay mayor of South Bend, Indiana, said in an interview on
Sunday that he probably wouldn't be American's first gay president if
elected in 2020.
Buttigieg made his comments in an
interview with Axios on HBO.
When asked how he responds to critics
who say he's “too young, too liberal, too gay to be
commander-in-chief,” Buttigieg answered: “I would imagine we've
probably had excellent presidents who were gay – we just didn't
know which ones.”
“Statistically, it's almost certain,”
the 37-year-old Democrat said.
He added that he doesn't know which
former presidents were gay.
“My gaydar doesn't even work that
well in the present, let alone retroactively. But one can only assume
that's the case,” Buttigieg said.
According to Politico,
Buttigieg's presidential campaign raised an eye-popping $7 million in
April.
One of Buttigieg's donors told the
outlet that momentum for fundraising continues to grow.
“It's continuing at a pretty high
velocity, [and] the investor's circle is getting wider, more
inclusive, and more diverse,” the
donor said.
