Cable network FX has renewed Pose
for a third season.
The renewal came just a week after the
drama's second season premiered. According to The Hollywood
Reporter, Pose's second season premiere attracted 1.8
million viewers over five days, including repeat airings and digital
viewers, a new record for the show.
“Pose has elevated our culture
and the TV landscape like few shows before it, and we are honored to
partner with co-creators Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Steven Canals
on a third season,” the network said in a statement.
Ryan Murphy created the series with
Brad Falchuk and Steven Canals. Other Murphy properties include Glee,
Nick/Tuck, American Crime Story and American Horror
Story.
Pose,
which explores New York's vibrant ball scene of the 1980s,
features television's largest cast of transgender actors in series
regular roles and the largest LGBTQ cast ever for a scripted series,
according to FX.
The show's five transgender characters
are played by transgender actors. They are MJ Rodriguez, Indya Moore,
Dominique Jackson, Hailie Sahar and Angelica Ross. The series also
features Ryan Jamaal Swain, Billy Porter, James Van Der Beek, Evan
Peters, Kate Mara, Charlayne Woodard and Dyllon Burnside.
