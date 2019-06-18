Cable network FX has renewed Pose for a third season.

The renewal came just a week after the drama's second season premiered. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Pose's second season premiere attracted 1.8 million viewers over five days, including repeat airings and digital viewers, a new record for the show.

“Pose has elevated our culture and the TV landscape like few shows before it, and we are honored to partner with co-creators Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Steven Canals on a third season,” the network said in a statement.

Ryan Murphy created the series with Brad Falchuk and Steven Canals. Other Murphy properties include Glee, Nick/Tuck, American Crime Story and American Horror Story.

Pose, which explores New York's vibrant ball scene of the 1980s, features television's largest cast of transgender actors in series regular roles and the largest LGBTQ cast ever for a scripted series, according to FX.

The show's five transgender characters are played by transgender actors. They are MJ Rodriguez, Indya Moore, Dominique Jackson, Hailie Sahar and Angelica Ross. The series also features Ryan Jamaal Swain, Billy Porter, James Van Der Beek, Evan Peters, Kate Mara, Charlayne Woodard and Dyllon Burnside.

