New Hampshire Representative Chris Pappas, a Democrat, is the latest politician to join the Human Rights Campaign's (HRC) Americans for the Equality Act.

The Equality Act, which cleared the U.S. House last month, seeks to add protections against discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity to existing civil rights laws.

President Donald Trump has signaled that he's opposed to the legislation.

In a 90-second video, Pappas, who is openly gay, called on Congress to approve the bill.

“We have seen an unfortunate rise in hate crimes and violence against the LGBTQ community around this country over the last several years,” Pappas said. “There are people who still risk their lives and risk their health and safety by coming out.”

“And it's really important that we make a strong statement from the hall of Congress to each and every community across this country that love is love, that people can be who they are, and they can have the protection of the laws.”

“Opposing the Equality Act means that they're on the wrong side of history.”

“It's not a matter of if this passes; It's a matter of when we're going to get the political courage to pass it. And I don't think we should delay this at all. We should pass it this year, enact this into law, make sure everyone has the fundamental protections. People have waited way too long for the Equality Act to be on the books,” he concluded.