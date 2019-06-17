Presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg on Sunday celebrated his first wedding anniversary.

Buttigieg, the mayor of South Bend, Indiana, last year married Chasten Buttigieg. The presidential candidate has said that he came out gay to find love.

(Related: Pete Buttigieg says he came out gay because he wanted to know what being in love was like.)

“One year ago I married the love of my life,” Buttigieg captioned a photo of himself and his husband. “I'm so thankful I found you, Chasten, and can't wait to spend the rest of our life together.”

During a Father's Day appearance on CNN, Buttigieg was asked whether he plans to start a family in the White House if elected.

“I don't see why not,” he replied. “I think it wouldn't be the first time that children have arrived to a first couple. But obviously, that's a conversation I had better have with Chasten before I go into it too much on television.”