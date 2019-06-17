Presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg on
Sunday celebrated his first wedding anniversary.
Buttigieg, the mayor of South Bend,
Indiana, last year married Chasten Buttigieg. The presidential
candidate has said that he came out gay to find love.
(Related: Pete
Buttigieg says he came out gay because he wanted to know what being
in love was like.)
“One year ago I married the love of
my life,” Buttigieg captioned a photo of himself and his husband.
“I'm so thankful I found you, Chasten, and can't wait to spend the
rest of our life together.”
During a Father's Day appearance on
CNN, Buttigieg was asked whether he plans to start a family in the
White House if elected.
“I don't see why not,” he replied.
“I think it wouldn't be the first time that children have arrived
to a first couple. But obviously, that's a conversation I had better
have with Chasten before I go into it too much on television.”