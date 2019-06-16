For the first time in history, rainbow flags are flying outside the George W. Romney building, the main office of Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat.

The rainbow flag is a symbol of the LGBT social movement and is widely displayed during Pride month.

On Saturday, Whitmer tweeted a video of the flags being installed.

“The Romney Building in Lansing is feeling especially proud today,” Whitmer said in the tweet.

“Wishing a happy #pride to all celebrating!” she added in a follow-up message.

Last week, Whitmer signed a proclamation declaring June as LGBT Pride month.

“This is an important step in ensuring LGBTQ Michiganders are treated with the respect they deserve, but there’s still more work to do,” Whitmer said in a statement last week. “We must all press forward to ensure Michigan steps up to the forefront of advancing civil rights for LGBTQ individuals, and that includes expanding the Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act to protect everyone, no matter their sexual orientation or gender identity.”

“When we work together to ensure our state requires that everyone is treated equally under the law, we are able to recruit and retain the talent Michigan needs to thrive. No matter who you love or how you identify, you are welcome and wanted here,” she said.