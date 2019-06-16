For the first time in history, rainbow
flags are flying outside the George W. Romney building, the main
office of Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat.
The rainbow flag is a symbol of the
LGBT social movement and is widely displayed during Pride month.
On Saturday, Whitmer tweeted a video of
the flags being installed.
“The Romney Building in Lansing is
feeling especially proud today,” Whitmer said in the tweet.
“Wishing a happy #pride to all
celebrating!” she added in a follow-up message.
(Related: Wisconsin
flies rainbow flag over its capitol, angering conservatives.)
Last week, Whitmer signed a
proclamation declaring June as LGBT Pride month.
“This is an important step in
ensuring LGBTQ Michiganders are treated with the respect they
deserve, but there’s still more work to do,” Whitmer said in a
statement last week. “We must all press forward to ensure Michigan
steps up to the forefront of advancing civil rights for LGBTQ
individuals, and that includes expanding the Elliott-Larsen Civil
Rights Act to protect everyone, no matter their sexual orientation or
gender identity.”
“When we work together to ensure our
state requires that everyone is treated equally under the law, we are
able to recruit and retain the talent Michigan needs to thrive. No
matter who you love or how you identify, you are welcome and wanted
here,” she said.