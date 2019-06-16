Brazil's right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro has criticized a Supreme Court ruling criminalizing homophobia and transphobia in the South American nation.

On Thursday, Brazil's highest court ruled 8-3 that homophobic and transphobic violence falls under the nation's existing anti-racism laws. According to The Wall Street Journal, such laws came into effect in 1989.

Brazil's Congress is controlled by conservatives who are unlikely to approve laws prohibiting LGBT discrimination. Such lawmakers are strongly influenced by evangelical leaders.

Bolsonaro, who once proclaimed himself to be a “proud homophobe” and campaigned on a pledge to defend “the true meaning of matrimony as a union between man and woman,” criticized the ruling, saying that it could “hurt” people who identify as LGBT.

He told reporters on Friday that the ruling could lead to employment discrimination against the LGBT community. Employers would “think twice” before hiring a gay person out of fear they could be accused of homophobia, he said.

USA Today reported that 420 LGBT people across Brazil were murdered last year.