YouTube star and BBC presenter Dan Howell has come out as gay.

Howell, 28, shared the news in a YouTube video titled “Basically I'm Gay.”

“Spoiler alert: I'm not straight,” Howell told his viewers. “We live in a heteronormative world … which means people are presumed to be straight. If you're not, then at some point you have to 'come out.'”

Howell has more than six million subscribers on YouTube.

“Really, if you ask me, I don’t think anyone is totally straight. I think there’s a lot of social and emotional issues getting in the way of yet-to-be-understood feelings of attraction that can be very flexible. Am I totally gay? No,” Howell said.

Howell also encouraged viewers who are struggling with their sexuality.

“To anyone watching this that isn’t out, it’s OK. You’re OK. You were born this way. It’s right. And anyone that has a problem with it is wrong,” he said.