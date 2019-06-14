Out actor Neil Patrick Harris is set to
lead Friday's Tel Aviv LGBT Pride parade.
Harris, who is raising two children
with husband David Burtka, told reporters on Thursday he has never
participated in a Pride parade.
“This is my very first Pride parade.
I thought I'd start small,” Harris joked. The annual celebration,
now in its 21st year, attracted 250,000 people last year.
“We are looking forward to being part
of this beautiful expression of love and unity and equality alongside
LGBTQ people and allies over the world. It's going to be a really fun
day,” Harris said.
Harris also made fun of his title for
the event, international ambassador.
“When they asked me to be
'international ambassador' I agreed only if my children would start
calling me that. But they refused,” he
said.
He added that he has no interest in
being a gay icon.
“I'm just a guy who is married to
another guy and we have kids and we live our lives I would say as
'normally' as one would. But I think normal is a very subjective
term, especially in the gay community,” Harris told the AP. “I
legitimately have no interest in being a representative or an
ambassador for anything except my kids.”