Out actor Neil Patrick Harris is set to lead Friday's Tel Aviv LGBT Pride parade.

Harris, who is raising two children with husband David Burtka, told reporters on Thursday he has never participated in a Pride parade.

“This is my very first Pride parade. I thought I'd start small,” Harris joked. The annual celebration, now in its 21st year, attracted 250,000 people last year.

“We are looking forward to being part of this beautiful expression of love and unity and equality alongside LGBTQ people and allies over the world. It's going to be a really fun day,” Harris said.

Harris also made fun of his title for the event, international ambassador.

“When they asked me to be 'international ambassador' I agreed only if my children would start calling me that. But they refused,” he said.

He added that he has no interest in being a gay icon.

“I'm just a guy who is married to another guy and we have kids and we live our lives I would say as 'normally' as one would. But I think normal is a very subjective term, especially in the gay community,” Harris told the AP. “I legitimately have no interest in being a representative or an ambassador for anything except my kids.”