Presidential hopeful Beto O'Rourke on
Wednesday released a comprehensive policy plan on LGBT rights.
The Texas Democrat's plan includes
reversing President Donald Trump's restrictions on transgender people
serving in the military and pushing for passage of the Equality Act,
a federal bill which seeks to add protections against discrimination
based on sexual orientation and gender identity to existing civil
rights laws.
“LGBTQ+ Americans have made
incredible progress over the past decade, thanks in large part to the
tireless efforts of activists and advocates – but too many LGBTQ+
people still lack protection under many states’ laws and the
current Administration is encouraging rather than stamping out
discrimination,” O’Rourke said in a statement. “We must ensure
all Americans are treated equally no matter who they are or who they
love.”
Prior to the bill clearing
the House earlier this year, Trump
signaled his opposition to the Equality Act.
As a city councilman in El Paso, Texas
in the late 2000s, O'Rourke backed a controversial proposal to
provide health benefits to the partners of city employees who were
gay or lesbian. At the time, gay couples could not marry in the
state.
O'Rourke released his plan as he
prepared to participate in a Pride Run in New York City on Wednesday.
Speaking at the Pride Run, O'Rourke mentioned the two transgender
women of color who were recently murdered in Texas (Chynal Lindsey
and Muhlaysia Booker).