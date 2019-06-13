Presidential hopeful Beto O'Rourke on Wednesday released a comprehensive policy plan on LGBT rights.

The Texas Democrat's plan includes reversing President Donald Trump's restrictions on transgender people serving in the military and pushing for passage of the Equality Act, a federal bill which seeks to add protections against discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity to existing civil rights laws.

“LGBTQ+ Americans have made incredible progress over the past decade, thanks in large part to the tireless efforts of activists and advocates – but too many LGBTQ+ people still lack protection under many states’ laws and the current Administration is encouraging rather than stamping out discrimination,” O’Rourke said in a statement. “We must ensure all Americans are treated equally no matter who they are or who they love.”

Prior to the bill clearing the House earlier this year, Trump signaled his opposition to the Equality Act.

As a city councilman in El Paso, Texas in the late 2000s, O'Rourke backed a controversial proposal to provide health benefits to the partners of city employees who were gay or lesbian. At the time, gay couples could not marry in the state.

O'Rourke released his plan as he prepared to participate in a Pride Run in New York City on Wednesday. Speaking at the Pride Run, O'Rourke mentioned the two transgender women of color who were recently murdered in Texas (Chynal Lindsey and Muhlaysia Booker).