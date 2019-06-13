In a cover interview for Dazed, out singer-songwriter Frank Ocean discussed being queer in the music business.

In a letter posted on Tumblr in 2012, Ocean said that he was attracted to both men and women. He is believed to be the first mainstream hip-hop artist to come out. Ocean's lyrics have incorporated his attraction to men.

Pose star Billy Porter interviewed Ocean for Dazed.

“How are you navigating being queer in the music business?” Porter asked. “Do you feel marginalized? If so, why do you think this is the case?”

“I navigate it pretty smooth so far,” Ocean, 31, responded. “If anything my personal life needs the GPS sometimes.”

Speaking recently with GAYLETTER, Ocean said that he doesn't use dating apps because he's been in a relationship for three years.