In a recent interview with Playboy, actor Tyler Blackburn, who came out bisexual in April, revealed he's dating an “amazing guy.”

In the interview, the 33-year-old Blackburn (Pretty Little Liars, Roswell: New Mexico) said that he's been attracted to men since a teenager but didn't start dating men until he was 26.

“I had to really be patient with myself – and more so with men. Certain things are much easier with women, just automatically, and there's a freedom in that,” Blackburn said.

He added that he's struggled with his sexuality.

“Once I decided to date men, I was like, Please just let me be gay and be okay with that, because it would be a lot fucking easier [than being bisexual],” Blackburn said. “At times, bisexuality feels like a big gray zone. I’ve had to check myself and say, I know how I felt when I was in love with women and when I slept with women. That was true and real. Don’t discredit that, because you’re feeding into what other people think about bisexuality,”

Blackburn added that he's dating an “amazing guy” and has “settled” in his sexuality.

“As I got older, I realized good sex is when you really have something between the two of you. It's not just a body. The more I've realized that, the more able I am to be settled in my sexuality. I'm freer in my sexuality now. I'm very sexual; It's a beautiful aspect of life,” he said.