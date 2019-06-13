In a recent interview with Playboy,
actor Tyler Blackburn, who came out bisexual in April, revealed he's
dating an “amazing guy.”
In the interview, the 33-year-old
Blackburn (Pretty Little Liars, Roswell: New Mexico)
said that he's been attracted to men since a teenager but didn't
start dating men until he was 26.
“I had to really be patient with
myself – and more so with men. Certain things are much easier with
women, just automatically, and there's a freedom in that,”
Blackburn
said.
He added that he's struggled with his
sexuality.
“Once I decided to date men, I was
like, Please just let me be gay and be okay with that, because it
would be a lot fucking easier [than being bisexual],” Blackburn
said. “At times, bisexuality feels like a big gray zone. I’ve had
to check myself and say, I know how I felt when I was in love with
women and when I slept with women. That was true and real. Don’t
discredit that, because you’re feeding into what other people think
about bisexuality,”
Blackburn added that he's dating an
“amazing guy” and has “settled” in his sexuality.
“As I got older, I realized good sex
is when you really have something between the two of you. It's not
just a body. The more I've realized that, the more able I am to be
settled in my sexuality. I'm freer in my sexuality now. I'm very
sexual; It's a beautiful aspect of life,” he said.