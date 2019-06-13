Pastor Steven Anderson of the Faithful Word Baptist Church in Tempe, Arizona is scheduled to appear at a “Make America Straight Again” conference in Orlando, Florida.

The three-day conference will open one day after the third anniversary of the Pulse nightclub shooting that left 49 people dead and dozens wounded. Most of the victims at the gay nightclub were people of color.

In a video promoting the conference, Pastor Patrick Boyle of the Revival Baptist Church in Orlando said that the conference's aim is to “expose” the “reprobates.”

Anderson made headlines in 2016 when he cheered the massacre.

“These homosexuals are a bunch of perverts and pedophiles, that’s who was a victim here, a bunch of disgusting homosexuals at a gay bar,” Anderson said. “The good news is that at least fifty of these pedophiles are not going to be harming children anymore. The bad news is that a lot of the homos in the bar are still alive, so they’re going to continue to molest children and recruit people into their filthy homosexual lifestyle.”

Others speakers scheduled to appear include Pastors Roger Jimenez, Tommy McMurtry, and Aaron Thompson, all of whom are vocally opposed to LGBT rights.