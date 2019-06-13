Singer-songwriter Teddy Geiger and
actress Emily Hampshire have ended their engagement after six months.
Geiger, 30, and Hampshire, 37,
announced their engagement in December. They couple confirmed they
were dating in September.
(Related: Teddy
Geiger engaged to Emily Hampshire.)
According to Page
Six, a source said that the couple are “over” and “will
not get back together.” They haven't been seen together publicly
since March and have unfollowed each other on Instagram.
Hampshire is best known for playing
Stevie Budd in the CBC comedy Schitt's Creek. She also played
Angelina in the 1998 romantic comedy Boy Meets Girl and
Vivienne in the 2006 film Snow Cake.
In late 2017, Geiger, who has written
songs for such artists as Shawn Mendes, One Direction, DJ Snake and
Empire of the Sun, announced that she was transitioning.