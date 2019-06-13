Singer-songwriter Teddy Geiger and actress Emily Hampshire have ended their engagement after six months.

Geiger, 30, and Hampshire, 37, announced their engagement in December. They couple confirmed they were dating in September.

According to Page Six, a source said that the couple are “over” and “will not get back together.” They haven't been seen together publicly since March and have unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Hampshire is best known for playing Stevie Budd in the CBC comedy Schitt's Creek. She also played Angelina in the 1998 romantic comedy Boy Meets Girl and Vivienne in the 2006 film Snow Cake.

In late 2017, Geiger, who has written songs for such artists as Shawn Mendes, One Direction, DJ Snake and Empire of the Sun, announced that she was transitioning.