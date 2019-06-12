Christian conservative E.W. Jackson says he supports a State Department policy prohibiting the hoisting of rainbow flags at U.S. embassies and diplomatic missions.

The rainbow flag is a symbol of the LGBT social movement and is widely displayed during Pride month.

Jackson, the Republican Party nominee for lieutenant governor of Virginia in 2013 and who also unsuccessfully ran for a seat in the U.S. Senate in 2018, dedicated most of his The Awakening radio program on Monday to the State Department's policy.

“I have a major problem with this,” Jackson told his listeners. “I don’t want the gay flag being flown at our embassies any more than I want the Confederate flag being flown at our embassies. And there is a very simple reason: It does not represent the United States of America … As far as I am concerned, the rainbow flag is no different than the Confederate flag. That’s right, I said it and I mean it. The rainbow flag is no different than the Confederate flag in that sense. It is a flag that represents the interests of a special group and their own interests, not the interests of our country.”

“To me, it’s idiotic, it’s stupid. The only reason why it’s done is because these homosexual activists and radicals have so intimidated people throughout the culture, throughout the government, throughout the society that everybody thinks you’ve got to kowtow to them.”

“The idea that a man should be sexually attracted to another man is a lie, or that a woman should be attracted sexually to another woman is a lie,” Jackson said. “We need to burn every rainbow flag in this nation. Not we, but the LGBTQ community needs to burn it and renounce that mess and say, ‘Lord, forgive us for our sin and rebellion against you and bring us to the cross.'”

Jackson, a vocal opponent of LGBT rights, added that the rainbow should not be flown on public property because “most of us” are not “down with that.”

In campaigning in 2013, Jackson claimed that his homophobic statements, including saying that gay people are “sick,” were taken out of context.

