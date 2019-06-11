Vice President Mike Pence has said that he's in agreement with a State Department policy prohibiting the hoisting of rainbow flags at U.S. embassies and diplomatic missions.

The rainbow flag is a symbol of the LGBT social movement and is widely displayed during Pride month.

Speaking Monday with NBC News, Pence said it's “the right decision.”

Pence said that the Trump administration “put no restrictions” on displaying the rainbow flag other than the building's flagpole.

“We both feel that way very passionately, but when it comes to the American flagpole, and American embassies and capitals around the world, one American flag flies,” Pence reportedly said.

When asked whether the policy runs counter to President Donald Trump's recognition of Pride month, Pence answered: “As the president said on the night we were elected, we're proud to be able to serve every American.”

The State Department on Monday defended the policy, saying that many embassies are celebrating Pride.