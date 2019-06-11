Vice President Mike Pence has said that
he's in agreement with a State Department policy prohibiting the
hoisting of rainbow flags at U.S. embassies and diplomatic missions.
(Related: Despite
rejected requests from Trump admin, some U.S. embassies fly rainbow
flag.)
The rainbow flag is a symbol of the
LGBT social movement and is widely displayed during Pride month.
Speaking Monday with NBC News, Pence
said it's “the right decision.”
Pence said that the Trump
administration “put no restrictions” on displaying the rainbow
flag other than the building's flagpole.
“We both feel that way very
passionately, but when it comes to the American flagpole, and
American embassies and capitals around the world, one American flag
flies,” Pence
reportedly said.
When asked whether the policy runs
counter to President Donald Trump's recognition of Pride month, Pence
answered: “As the president said on the night we were elected,
we're proud to be able to serve every American.”
(Related: In
tweet, Trump recognizes June as LGBT Pride month.)
The State Department on Monday defended
the policy, saying that many embassies are celebrating Pride.