In a recent interview with LGBT glossy
OUT, Queer Eye's grooming guy Jonathan Van Ness said
that he identifies as nonbinary and gender-nonconforming.
“The older I get, the more I think
that I'm nonbinary,” Van Ness said. “I'm gender nonconforming.
Like, some days I feel like a man, but then other days I feel like a
woman.”
Van Ness, 32, has previously identified
as gay.
“I've been wearing heels and wearing
makeup and wearing skirts and stuff for a minute, honey,” he said.
“I just didn't know that that meant that I had a title.”
“It’s this social construct that I
don’t really feel like I fit into the way I used to. I always used
to think, 'Oh, I’m like a gay man,' but I think any way I can let
little boys and little girls know that they can express themselves
... no matter how they present is really important and exciting.”
Van Ness said that growing up he hid
his feminine side.
“When I would [wear makeup and
heels], it had to be behind closed doors,” he said.
He added that as an adult he's “busted
out of that” mentality.
“I didn't think I was allowed to be
nonconforming or genderqueer or nonbinary – I was just always like
'a gay man' because that's just the label I thought I had to be,”
he said.