In a recent interview with LGBT glossy OUT, Queer Eye's grooming guy Jonathan Van Ness said that he identifies as nonbinary and gender-nonconforming.

“The older I get, the more I think that I'm nonbinary,” Van Ness said. “I'm gender nonconforming. Like, some days I feel like a man, but then other days I feel like a woman.”

Van Ness, 32, has previously identified as gay.

“I've been wearing heels and wearing makeup and wearing skirts and stuff for a minute, honey,” he said. “I just didn't know that that meant that I had a title.”

“It’s this social construct that I don’t really feel like I fit into the way I used to. I always used to think, 'Oh, I’m like a gay man,' but I think any way I can let little boys and little girls know that they can express themselves ... no matter how they present is really important and exciting.”

Van Ness said that growing up he hid his feminine side.

“When I would [wear makeup and heels], it had to be behind closed doors,” he said.

He added that as an adult he's “busted out of that” mentality.

“I didn't think I was allowed to be nonconforming or genderqueer or nonbinary – I was just always like 'a gay man' because that's just the label I thought I had to be,” he said.