At Sunday's Tony Awards, out actors
Zachary Quinto and Billy Porter called out President Donald Trump's
attacks on the LGBT community.
The ceremony's red carpet celebrated
Pride month with a rainbow background.
“There have been incredible political
and social advances, but obviously we're living in a time when
there's an administration and a faction of politics in this country
which would like to see all of that rolled back,” Quinto said on
the red carpet. “Not only for the LGBT community but also for women
and minorities of all kinds. So, I think we have to stay vigilant. We
have to stay active. We have to stay engaged. And visibility is a
huge part of that.”
Porter, who attended the ceremony
wearing a red and pink suit with a train designed to look like a
uterus in support of a woman's right to choose, also responded to
Trump's attacks.
“Representation matters. Visibility
matters,” Porter said. “And these complicated conversations can
exist in a way that is fun and artful. That's all I do.”
“It makes me feel loved. It makes me
feel seen. You know, it's 50 years of Stonewall anniversary and we
have an administration that is actively trying to pull us back into
the past. And it's about us. It's about the people showing up and
rising up, and saying, no; the answer is no. The end. And this is a
part of how I do that,” he said, referring to his outfit.