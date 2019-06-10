On Friday, Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers, a Democrat, issued an executive order stating that the rainbow flag will be flown over the state Capitol building in recognition of Pride month.

The rainbow flag is a symbol of the LGBT social movement and is widely displayed during Pride month.

This is the first time ever Wisconsin has flown the rainbow flag over its Capitol.

“Publicly displaying the Rainbow Pride Flag sends a clear and unequivocal message that Wisconsin is a welcoming and inclusive place where everyone can live without fear of persecution, judgment, or discrimination,” Evers said in his order.

State Representative Scott Allen, a Republican, was among the conservatives who questioned the move.

“Is this any more appropriate than erecting the Christian flag over the Capitol?” Allen asked on Twitter.

Wisconsin Family Action, a group opposed to LGBT rights, described Evers' decision as “a flagrant abuse of gubernatorial power.”

“Would the Governor authorize the Christian flag to be flown over the capitol or a Nazi flag or any number of other flags representing all sorts of Wisconsin citizens and their beliefs?” the group's Julaine Appling said in a statement.

State Senator David Craig, a Republican, also criticized the move, saying in a tweet that Evers' action “is in no doubt a statement to advance a cause. The only cause that the Capitol flags should represent is fifty states united in one republic.”