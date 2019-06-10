RuPaul Charles, the host of VH1's
RuPaul's Drag Race, has responded to President Donald Trump's
tweet recognizing June as LGBT Pride month.
In his tweet, Trump invited all nations
to join his administration's global campaign to decriminalize sex
between two people of the same sex. While the tweet makes Trump the
first Republican president in history to recognize LGBT Pride month,
the president did not issue an official proclamation recognizing
Pride.
(Related: Trump
administration launches global push to decriminalize homosexuality.)
During an appearance on ABC's The
View, RuPaul was asked about the tweet.
“I have one thing to say about that:
Actions speak louder than tweets,” RuPaul answered.
“So, it's just lip service is what
you're trying to say?” co-host Joy Behar asked.
“I didn't want to pay any attention
to that old fool. That's all,” RuPaul
responded.
Elsewhere in the interview, RuPaul said
that most people could not grasp the deeper meaning of drag.
“The deeper message, which is you are
born naked and the rest is drag, most people can't grasp that. So, in
that respect it won't be mainstream. But I like the fact that it's
not mainstream, because drag is dangerous, drag is not politically
correct,” RuPaul said, adding that drag “challenges the ego.”