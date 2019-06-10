RuPaul Charles, the host of VH1's RuPaul's Drag Race, has responded to President Donald Trump's tweet recognizing June as LGBT Pride month.

In his tweet, Trump invited all nations to join his administration's global campaign to decriminalize sex between two people of the same sex. While the tweet makes Trump the first Republican president in history to recognize LGBT Pride month, the president did not issue an official proclamation recognizing Pride.

(Related: Trump administration launches global push to decriminalize homosexuality.)

During an appearance on ABC's The View, RuPaul was asked about the tweet.

“I have one thing to say about that: Actions speak louder than tweets,” RuPaul answered.

“So, it's just lip service is what you're trying to say?” co-host Joy Behar asked.

“I didn't want to pay any attention to that old fool. That's all,” RuPaul responded.

Elsewhere in the interview, RuPaul said that most people could not grasp the deeper meaning of drag.

“The deeper message, which is you are born naked and the rest is drag, most people can't grasp that. So, in that respect it won't be mainstream. But I like the fact that it's not mainstream, because drag is dangerous, drag is not politically correct,” RuPaul said, adding that drag “challenges the ego.”