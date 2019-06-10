Christian conservative Franklin Graham
has thanked the Trump administration for banning flying the rainbow
flag at U.S. embassies and diplomatic missions.
The rainbow flag is a symbol of the
LGBT social movement and is widely displayed during Pride month.
(Related: Despite
rejected requests from Trump admin, some US embassies fly rainbow
flag.)
Graham, son of the late televangelist
Billy Graham and a supporter of President Donald Trump, said in a
Facebook post that the rainbow flag offended Christians.
“I want to thank President Donald J.
Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for making the decision not
to fly the gay flag over our embassies during June in recognition of
gay pride month. That is the right decision,” Graham said.
“The only flag that should fly over
our embassies is the flag of the United States of America. The gay
pride flag is offensive to Christians and millions of people of other
faiths, not only in this country but around the world. The U.S. flag
represents our nation – everyone – regardless of race, religion,
or sexual orientation,” he said.