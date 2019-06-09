Despite reporting from NBC News that
all requests to fly the rainbow flag at U.S. embassies and diplomatic
missions were denied by the Trump administration this year, several
have hoisted rainbow flags.
The rainbow flag is a symbol of the
LGBT social movement and is widely displayed during Pride month.
According to The Washington Post,
diplomatic missions in Seoul and Chennai, India are displaying the
flag outside their buildings. The U.S. embassy in New Delhi is
projecting a rainbow onto its building.
Embassies in Santiago, Chile and Vienna
have posted rainbow flags on their websites.
Other embassies have hosted Pride
events and several ambassadors and diplomats have attended Pride
parades.
U.S. Ambassador to Nepal Randy Berry
recognized Pride month in a tweet.
“Today, along with the U.S. Mission
in Nepal community, I join people around the world in celebrating
Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, & Intersex #PrideMonth, and
reaffirm the U.S. commitment to defending human rights for all.
#Pride2019,” Berry captioned a photo of himself with staff standing
in front of a giant rainbow flag.
According to The Post, the
routine practice of flying rainbow flags at U.S. outposts came to a
halt last year when the State Department tightened policies on the
practice, though all requests were approved last year.