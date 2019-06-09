Despite reporting from NBC News that all requests to fly the rainbow flag at U.S. embassies and diplomatic missions were denied by the Trump administration this year, several have hoisted rainbow flags.

The rainbow flag is a symbol of the LGBT social movement and is widely displayed during Pride month.

According to The Washington Post, diplomatic missions in Seoul and Chennai, India are displaying the flag outside their buildings. The U.S. embassy in New Delhi is projecting a rainbow onto its building.

Embassies in Santiago, Chile and Vienna have posted rainbow flags on their websites.

Other embassies have hosted Pride events and several ambassadors and diplomats have attended Pride parades.

U.S. Ambassador to Nepal Randy Berry recognized Pride month in a tweet.

“Today, along with the U.S. Mission in Nepal community, I join people around the world in celebrating Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, & Intersex #PrideMonth, and reaffirm the U.S. commitment to defending human rights for all. #Pride2019,” Berry captioned a photo of himself with staff standing in front of a giant rainbow flag.

According to The Post, the routine practice of flying rainbow flags at U.S. outposts came to a halt last year when the State Department tightened policies on the practice, though all requests were approved last year.