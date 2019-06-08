The Washington Supreme Court on Thursday ruled that state courts did not act with animosity toward religion in ruling against a florist who refused to serve a gay couple.

Barronelle Stutzman, the owner of Arlene's Flowers & Gifts in Richland, in 2013 refused to serve Robert Ingersoll when he attempted to purchase flowers for his upcoming marriage to now-husband Curt Freed. Stutzman said that providing the service would be a violation of her faith.

Washington's highest court in 2017 unanimously ruled that in refusing the couple Stutzman had violated the Washington Law Against Discrimination (WLAD).

The U.S. Supreme Court asked Washington's highest court to consider whether state courts had violated Stutzman's religious rights by not being neutral to her religion.

In a unanimous decision, the high court answered no, and reaffirmed its 2017 ruling.

“We now hold that the answer to the Supreme Court's question is no; the adjudicatory bodies that considered this case did not act with religious animus when they ruled that the florist and her corporation violated the Washington Law Against Discrimination ... by declining to sell wedding flowers to a gay couple," the ruling states, "and they did not act with religious animus when they ruled that such discrimination is not privileged or excused by the United States Constitution or the Washington Constitution."

Stutzman is represented by the Arizona-based Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF). The group said in a statement that it will appeal the decision to the U.S. Supreme Court.

“Barronelle serves all customers; she simply declines to celebrate or participate in sacred events that violate her deeply held belief,” ADF's John Bursch said.