Stephen Colbert, Chris Evans, and Smash
Mouth are among the celebrities criticizing a proposed “Straight
Pride” parade in Boston.
John Hugo, president of Super Happy Fun
America, proposed a “Straight Pride” parade to counter LGBT Pride
month.
“We want people to be aware that
there is not only one side of things,” Hugo explained. “There's a
lot of people that are uncomfortable with a lot of things that are
going on in our country and they're afraid to speak up.”
Hugo said he hopes to hold the parade
in late August.
Chris Evans criticized the proposal as
“homophobic.”
"Wow! Cool initiative, fellas!!”
the actor said in a tweet. “Just a thought, instead of 'Straight
Pride' parade, how about this: The 'desperately trying to bury our
own gay thoughts by being homophobic because no one taught us how to
access our emotions as children' parade? Whatta ya think? Too on the
nose??"
"Wow, the number [of] gay/straight
pride parade false equivalencies are disappointing. ... Instead of
going immediately to anger (which is actually just fear of what you
don't understand) take a moment to search for empathy and growth,”
Evans added.
“Straight Pride Parade???? F*ck
off!!!!!!!!” 90s rock band Smash Mouth tweeted.
Stephen Colbert also chimed in, telling
his The Late Show audience: “If you're wondering, the
difference between the Gay Pride Parade and Straight Pride Parade,
the Gay Pride Parade will have women at it.”