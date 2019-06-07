Stephen Colbert, Chris Evans, and Smash Mouth are among the celebrities criticizing a proposed “Straight Pride” parade in Boston.

John Hugo, president of Super Happy Fun America, proposed a “Straight Pride” parade to counter LGBT Pride month.

“We want people to be aware that there is not only one side of things,” Hugo explained. “There's a lot of people that are uncomfortable with a lot of things that are going on in our country and they're afraid to speak up.”

Hugo said he hopes to hold the parade in late August.

Chris Evans criticized the proposal as “homophobic.”

"Wow! Cool initiative, fellas!!” the actor said in a tweet. “Just a thought, instead of 'Straight Pride' parade, how about this: The 'desperately trying to bury our own gay thoughts by being homophobic because no one taught us how to access our emotions as children' parade? Whatta ya think? Too on the nose??"

"Wow, the number [of] gay/straight pride parade false equivalencies are disappointing. ... Instead of going immediately to anger (which is actually just fear of what you don't understand) take a moment to search for empathy and growth,” Evans added.

“Straight Pride Parade???? F*ck off!!!!!!!!” 90s rock band Smash Mouth tweeted.

Stephen Colbert also chimed in, telling his The Late Show audience: “If you're wondering, the difference between the Gay Pride Parade and Straight Pride Parade, the Gay Pride Parade will have women at it.”