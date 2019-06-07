Australian rugby star Israel Folau has
filed a wrongful termination application claiming that he was fired
for practicing his religion.
According to The
Guardian, Folau has filed an application with the Fair Work
Commission against Rugby Australia and the NSW Waratahs for breach of
contract.
Folau's lawyers said that Section 772
of the Fair Work Act prohibits discrimination based on religion and
that Folau is seeking “substantial remedies” from his former
employers.
“No Australian of any faith should be
fired for practicing their religion,” Folau, a devout Christian,
said in a statement.
Folau was sacked after he refused to
take down a homophobic post warning gays that they will go to hell
unless they repent.
(Related: Rugby
star Israel Folau stands by homophobic comments.)
Rugby Australia, the sport's national
governing body, said that Folau's comments were “inconsistent with
the values of the sport.”