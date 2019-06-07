Australian rugby star Israel Folau has filed a wrongful termination application claiming that he was fired for practicing his religion.

According to The Guardian, Folau has filed an application with the Fair Work Commission against Rugby Australia and the NSW Waratahs for breach of contract.

Folau's lawyers said that Section 772 of the Fair Work Act prohibits discrimination based on religion and that Folau is seeking “substantial remedies” from his former employers.

“No Australian of any faith should be fired for practicing their religion,” Folau, a devout Christian, said in a statement.

Folau was sacked after he refused to take down a homophobic post warning gays that they will go to hell unless they repent.

Rugby Australia, the sport's national governing body, said that Folau's comments were “inconsistent with the values of the sport.”