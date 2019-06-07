Out British actor Ian McKellen helped
launch a new initiative to help LGBT seniors.
The 80-year-old McKellen, who first
spoke publicly about his sexuality during an interview with the BBC
in 1988, is best known for playing Gandalf in The Lord of the
Rings and The Hobbit trilogies and Magneto in the X-Men
films.
The LGBT Foundation's Pride in Ageing
program will “work to end the inequalities faced by lesbian, gay,
bisexual and trans people over 50 in Greater Manchester and ensure
that they have access to inclusive housing and care later in life.
The program will also tackle the social isolation faced by LGBT
people over 50 in the UK, which we know is commonplace and has a
significant impact on their health, happiness, and wellbeing.”
Speaking at an event to launch the
program, McKellen said that prejudice is “something you learn.”
“Growing up, even in Lancashire, what
is now Greater Manchester, 70 years ago, it was a total silence.
There was no mention of sexuality other than heterosexuality at
school, on the radio, in church. Absolute silence. So is it any
wonder that people who are older, when things are hazy, they may
think back to a time when things were different?” McKellen
said.
“Waving the banner for full and total
equality, and love, is something that has my total support,” he
added.
LGBT Foundation Chief Executive Paul
Martin added: “We’re incredibly grateful to Sir Ian for launching
this incredibly important new initiative. We know that LGBT people
over 50 are at a much higher risk of isolation and are
under-recognized in health and social care services, and may be
facing discrimination due to their sexual orientation or gender
identity. We believe that all LGBT people over 50 have the right to
an excellent quality of life in later years, and look forward to
working to end the many inequalities that LGBT in mid-to-later life
face”