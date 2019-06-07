Tomi Lahren, host of Fox Nation's First
Thoughts, on Thursday applauded a proposed “Straight Pride”
in Boston and blasted its critics.
“You can be proud of about anything
these days, so long as it's not straight, white, male, or God forbid,
conservative,” Lahren told her audience. “But as it turns out,
the city of Boston may not be so tolerant and accepting of a Straight
Pride Parade, either.”
“Sadly, at least in Boston, straight
people aren't allowed to display their heterosexuality for all to
see,” she added, referring to the city's initial denial of a parade
permit.
The group Super Happy Fun America is
behind the planned parade, which organizers hope to hold in late
August. The group said that it wants to follow the same route used by
Boston's annual LGBT Pride parade. “Straight Pride” organizers
themed this year's parade “It's great to be straight” and have
created a “Straight Pride flag” to represent their “oppressed
majority.”
“Don't forget,” Lahren continued,
“It's open season on straight, white men in this country and y'all
aren't allowed to celebrate your straightness. It's 2019, don't you
know that's been off-limits for at least the last 10 years?”
Lahren added: “In this era of 64
gender options, female Boy Scouts, and pronoun enforcement, all
things traditional or conservative are deemed hateful and deplorable.
Enough. Enough with that crap.”