During an appearance on Good Morning
Britain, President Donald Trump defended his administration's ban
on transgender troops serving in the military.
“They take massive amounts of drugs,
they have to – and, also you're not allowed to take drugs in the
military, and they have to after the operation,” Trump told co-host
Piers Morgan.
When Morgan pointed out that the
military spends more money on Viagra for service members than it does
on transgender health care, Trump reiterated that transgender troops
cost too much.
“And also, people were going in and
asking for the operation,” he said. “The operation is $200,000,
$250,000. And getting the operation, the recovery period is long, and
they have to take large amounts of drugs after that.”
Morgan noted that transgender troops
are serving with distinction.
“Well, I'm proud of them. I’m proud
of them. I think it’s great, but you have to have a standard, and
you have to stick by that standard. We have a great military, and I
want to keep it that way. Maybe they’d be phenomenal. I think they
probably would be, but you have very strict rules and regulations on
drugs and prescription drugs and all of these different things. They
blow it all out of the water,” Trump responded.
In a statement, Aaron Belkin, director
of the Palm Center, said that Trump had “repeated the debunked
canards that medical care for transgender service members is
unmanageably expensive” and called the military ban “prejudice
masked as policy.”
The Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the
nation's largest LGBT rights advocate, also disputed Trump's
assertions.
“The total cost of extending medical
care to trans service members would make up a fraction of 1% of the
total health care budget of the military,” HRC said in a tweet.
“It's deeply disturbing @realDonaldTrump used his time on foreign
soil to peddle lies about the brave trans people serving in uniform.”
Representative Adam Smith, a Democrat
from Washington and chair of the House Armed Services Committee, said
that Trump “should stick to the facts” when discussing
transgender service.
“Transgender service members meet the
same physical and medical standards as their cisgender counterparts,”
Smith said in a statement. “As members of the one percent of the
population willing to serve our nation, they deserve praise for their
sacrifice, not judgment and discrimination.”