Sunny Hostin, co-host of ABC's The
View, on Monday stated that Jesus would attend an LGBT Pride
parade.
Hostin, a Catholic, was responding to
remarks made by Bishop Thomas Tobin, who is known for his
conservative views. Tobin called on Catholics not to support LGBT
events during Pride month.
“A reminder that Catholics should not
support or attend LGBTQ 'Pride Month' events held in June,” Tobin
said in a tweet. “They promote a culture and encourage activities
that are contrary to Catholic faith and morals. They are especially
harmful for children.”
On the show, Hostin said that she would
be attending Pride events with her children.
“I tweeted out that my Catholic
children will be attending Pride events as this Catholic will,”
Hostin said. “And, you know, my faith always taught me, 'What would
Jesus do?' And I know Jesus would be attending that Pride parade,
with pride.”
Hostin went on to criticize Tobin as
hypocritical.
“And I also know that God is love,
Jesus is love, love is love. For a Catholic bishop to come out and
say something like that given the history of pedophilia in the
Catholic Church, given what the Catholic Church has hidden about the
abuse of children, some would say that being at a Pride parade would
be much safer for a child than it has been to be in a Catholic Church
for many years,” Hostin said.