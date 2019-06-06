Sunny Hostin, co-host of ABC's The View, on Monday stated that Jesus would attend an LGBT Pride parade.

Hostin, a Catholic, was responding to remarks made by Bishop Thomas Tobin, who is known for his conservative views. Tobin called on Catholics not to support LGBT events during Pride month.

“A reminder that Catholics should not support or attend LGBTQ 'Pride Month' events held in June,” Tobin said in a tweet. “They promote a culture and encourage activities that are contrary to Catholic faith and morals. They are especially harmful for children.”

On the show, Hostin said that she would be attending Pride events with her children.

“I tweeted out that my Catholic children will be attending Pride events as this Catholic will,” Hostin said. “And, you know, my faith always taught me, 'What would Jesus do?' And I know Jesus would be attending that Pride parade, with pride.”

Hostin went on to criticize Tobin as hypocritical.

“And I also know that God is love, Jesus is love, love is love. For a Catholic bishop to come out and say something like that given the history of pedophilia in the Catholic Church, given what the Catholic Church has hidden about the abuse of children, some would say that being at a Pride parade would be much safer for a child than it has been to be in a Catholic Church for many years,” Hostin said.