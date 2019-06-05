The mayor of an Alabama town has apologized for posting online about “killing out” gay and transgender people.

“We live in a society where homosexuals lecture us on morals, transvestites lecture us on human biology, baby killers lecture us on human rights and socialists lecture us on economics,” Carbon Hill Mayor Mark Chambers wrote on Facebook.

A user on Facebook responded: “By giving the minority more rights than the majority, I hate to think of the country my grandkids will live in unless somehow we change and I think that will take a revolution.”

“The only way to change it would be to kill the problem out,” Chambers responded. “I know it's bad to say but without killing them out there's no way to fix it.”

According to WBRC-TV, Fox6 News Chambers at first denied writing the comment, then said it was taken out of context. Later he said that the message, which has since been removed, was meant to be private.

On Tuesday, Chambers posted an apology.

“Although I believe my comment was taken out of context and was not targeting the LGBTQ community, I know that it was wrong to say anyone should be kill,” Chambers wrote. “I hope very much our Citizens and anyone that was hurt by this comment can accept my apology.”

Chamber's Facebook page is now private.