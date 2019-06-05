The mayor of an Alabama town has
apologized for posting online about “killing out” gay and
transgender people.
“We live in a society where
homosexuals lecture us on morals, transvestites lecture us on human
biology, baby killers lecture us on human rights and socialists
lecture us on economics,” Carbon Hill Mayor Mark Chambers wrote on
Facebook.
A user on Facebook responded: “By
giving the minority more rights than the majority, I hate to think of
the country my grandkids will live in unless somehow we change and I
think that will take a revolution.”
“The only way to change it would be
to kill the problem out,” Chambers responded. “I know it's bad to
say but without killing them out there's no way to fix it.”
According to WBRC-TV,
Fox6 News Chambers at first denied writing the comment, then said
it was taken out of context. Later he said that the message, which
has since been removed, was meant to be private.
On Tuesday, Chambers posted an apology.
“Although I believe my comment was
taken out of context and was not targeting the LGBTQ community, I
know that it was wrong to say anyone should be kill,” Chambers
wrote. “I hope very much our Citizens and anyone that was hurt by
this comment can accept my apology.”
Chamber's Facebook page is now private.