In a recent Adweek interview, out actress Ruby Rose, who plays Kate Kane in the CW's upcoming superhero series Batwoman, said that her character's love life will be normalized.

In the series, Kane, Bruce Wayne's cousin, returns to Gotham and answers the call of the Bat signal.

Batwoman is the first television series to feature a lesbian superhero lead character.

Rose (Orange is the New Black) said that her character's romantic relationships will have little backstory.

“There’s a way that television shows and films often depict any kind of new relationship when it’s a woman and a woman,” Rose said. “It often has a beginning, middle and end that’s always the same. Like, ‘Oh, my gosh, you’re my best friend and we’re having a slumber party in high school!’ It’s fine, because that is a way that still represents and still speaks to a legitimate way that people get together in relationships. But it also feels like we have to do more explaining than when it’s just a heterosexual couple.”

Kane's romantic relationships “are never going to be that explained. It's just going to be like anybody else,” she said. “And that I love, because as much as I love representation in any way, shape, or form, I don't think I've seen it normalized as much as this.”

Batwoman will arrive in the fall.