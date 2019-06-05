In a recent interview with Variety, actor Billy Porter remembered coming out gay at the height of the AIDS crisis.

The 49-year-old Porter currently stars on FX's Pose, the first scripted television series to include a majority transgender cast. He's also played Lola in the Broadway production of Kinky Boots.

Porter recalled coming out in the mid 80s.

“I came out as gay in 1985, it was the middle of the AIDS crisis,” Porter said.

“It was a dark time, it was a dark, dark time. We were living through a plague. And it was a group of people that it felt like nobody cared about and that cloud was hanging over the city in a really hard way,” he said.

Porter said that the “great part” about Pose, which explores New York's vibrant ballroom scene at the start of the AIDS epidemic, “is the choice to choose life anyway.”

“It’s a powerful tool to have in life in general and you can’t have a testimony unless you have a test,” he said.

“If I’m being honest with you, I never felt like this story being told would ever be an option. My dreams have always been huge, but they’ve always been spring-boarded off to something I had already seen. Never the impossible,” Porter said during his Actors on Actors interview.

Actors on Actors will air on PBS June 18th and 20th.