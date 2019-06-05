Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, a
Republican, has sued the city of San Antonio after officials refused
to hand over documents related to its decision to block Chick-fil-A
from opening a location in its airport.
The San Antonio City Council voted in
favor of excluding Chick-fil-A from a concession space project at the
airport in March. The city cited the restaurant's opposition to LGBT
rights. Councilors voted just days after it was reported that
Chick-fil-A
donated nearly $2 million in 2017 to groups that oppose LGBT rights.
Chick-fil-A CEO Dan Cathy has repeatedly stated his opposition to
marriage for gay and lesbian couples.
(Related: Chick-fil-A's
Dan Cathy says gay marriage is “twisted stuff.”)
Paxton's lawsuit seeks emails and
internal communications from city employees and city council members
related to the action against Chick-fil-A. In a statement, Paxton
accused the city of violating the restaurant's religious liberty.
“The City of San Antonio claims that
it can hide documents because it anticipates being sued,” Paxton
said. “But we’ve simply opened an investigation using the Public
Information Act. If a mere investigation is enough to excuse the City
of San Antonio from its obligation to be transparent with the people
of Texas, then the Public Information Act is a dead letter. The
city’s extreme position only highlights its fear about allowing any
sunshine on the religious bigotry that animated its decision.”
Speaking with the
Austin
American-Statesman, San Antonio City Attorney Andy Segovia
said that Paxton's rhetoric shows that he is incapable of conducting
an impartial investigation, adding that Paxton's investigation was a
“pretense to justify his own conclusions.”
In denying the state's request to hand
over documents, city officials said that they were unable to comply
with the request because the documents could be involved in future
lawsuits.
Paxton has previously opposed Target's
policy allowing transgender individuals to use the bathroom of their
choice – saying
it could lead to “criminal activity” – and marriage for
same-sex couples.