In a recent interview, Lance Bass said
that he believes times have changed for LGBT artists but homophobia
remains in the music industry.
Speaking with Yahoo Entertainment,
Bass, who came out gay in 2006 and married Michael Turchin in 2014,
said that while much has changed, the music industry “is still very
homophobic.”
“We are definitely in a time where we
can have an openly gay boy band member and complete band. Times have
completely changed,” Bass said.
“I mean, the music industry is still
very homophobic; you still have a lot of those record heads that are
dinosaurs, and they’re just going to really have this homophobic
look at us.”
“But times are definitely changing.
Just look at the last five years, all these LGBTQ artists that are
out and proud – and not coming out after they’re famous, but
before they’re famous.”
“That never would’ve happened 10
years ago,” he
added, possibly referring to Sam Smith, Olly Alexander, Janelle
Monae or Tegan and Sara.