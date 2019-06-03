In an op-ed published on the first day of Pride, presidential hopeful Senator Kirsten Gillibrand of New York promised to “stand shoulder to shoulder with the LGBTQ community,” if elected president.

Gillibrand is among two dozen candidates vying for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.

In a Medium post titled “My LGBTQ rights agenda, and a commitment for Pride Month,” Gillibrand backs codifying marriage equality, banning therapies that attempt to alter the sexual orientation or gender identity of LGBT youth, and allowing transgender people to serve in the military. She also promises to sign the Equality Act, a federal bill that seeks to prohibit LGBT discrimination. Gillibrand's plan would also allow transgender students to use the bathroom and locker room of their choice and increase funding for HIV and AIDS research.

In announcing her plan, Gillibrand criticized Presidential Donald Trump's attacks on LGBT Americans.

“LGBTQ Americans deserve a president who will always stand with them and protect their civil rights – without hesitation,” Gillibrand wrote. “Unfortunately, what they have right now is a bigoted, cowardly bully who makes the LGBTQ community more vulnerable.”

“His administration's policies have not only eroded the progress made by the LGBTQ community in the last 50 years, but have actually put LGBTQ Americans at greater risk of discrimination – or worse, violence.”

“Trump has taken aim at the rights and safety of LGBTQ Americans with one cruel announcement after another. He’s opened doors for discrimination against transgender people in the health care system and in homeless shelters. He announced a 'conscience objection' rule to give health care workers license to deny care to transgender and queer patients. And he has moved to deny citizenship to the children of LGBTQ couples born abroad, a right afforded to every other American child by birth.”

“As president, I would undo Trump’s harmful policies and defend the civil rights of LGBTQ Americans. And I’ll push for proactive policies to ensure all Americans can live free from discrimination and bigotry based on their gender identity or sexual orientation.”

“As president, I will do more than defend LGBTQ rights – I will stand shoulder to shoulder with the LGBTQ community in the fight for equality. We're in this together, because LGBTQ rights are human rights. And we will fight for them,” she concluded.

