In an op-ed published on the first day
of Pride, presidential hopeful Senator Kirsten Gillibrand of New York
promised to “stand shoulder to shoulder with the LGBTQ community,”
if elected president.
Gillibrand is among two dozen
candidates vying for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.
In a Medium post titled “My LGBTQ
rights agenda, and a commitment for Pride Month,” Gillibrand backs
codifying marriage equality, banning therapies that attempt to alter
the sexual orientation or gender identity of LGBT youth, and allowing
transgender people to serve in the military. She also promises to
sign the Equality Act, a federal bill that seeks to prohibit LGBT
discrimination. Gillibrand's plan would also allow transgender
students to use the bathroom and locker room of their choice and
increase funding for HIV and AIDS research.
In announcing her plan, Gillibrand
criticized Presidential Donald Trump's attacks on LGBT Americans.
“LGBTQ Americans deserve a president
who will always stand with them and protect their civil rights –
without hesitation,” Gillibrand
wrote. “Unfortunately, what they have right now is a bigoted,
cowardly bully who makes the LGBTQ community more vulnerable.”
“His administration's policies have
not only eroded the progress made by the LGBTQ community in the last
50 years, but have actually put LGBTQ Americans at greater risk of
discrimination – or worse, violence.”
“Trump has taken aim at the rights
and safety of LGBTQ Americans with one cruel announcement after
another. He’s opened doors for discrimination against transgender
people in the health care system and in homeless shelters. He
announced a 'conscience objection' rule to give health care workers
license to deny care to transgender and queer patients. And he has
moved to deny citizenship to the children of LGBTQ couples born
abroad, a right afforded to every other American child by birth.”
“As president, I would undo Trump’s
harmful policies and defend the civil rights of LGBTQ Americans. And
I’ll push for proactive policies to ensure all Americans can live
free from discrimination and bigotry based on their gender identity
or sexual orientation.”
“As president, I will do more than
defend LGBTQ rights – I will stand shoulder to shoulder with the
LGBTQ community in the fight for equality. We're in this together,
because LGBTQ rights are human rights. And we will fight for them,”
she concluded.
