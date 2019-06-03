Speaking last week during a visit to Tokyo, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte told a crowd that he “used to be gay” but “cured” himself.

Known for making colorful statements, Duterte accused his political opponent Senator Antonio Trillanes IV of being gay. Trillanes is a vocal critic of Duterte.

Duterte said that while married to his ex-wife Elizabeth Zimmerman, he sensed he was also “a bit gay” but was “cured” after meeting his current partner Honeylet Avancena.

“I became a man again! So beautiful women cured me,” Duterte is quoted as saying by CNN. “I hated handsome men afterwards. I now prefer beautiful women.”

In 2017, Duterte said that he was against same-sex marriage, but later that year, while attending an LGBT conference in Davao City, Philippines, he said that under his administration the rights of the LGBT community would be protected.

“There will be no oppression and we will recognize your importance in society,” he said.