Australian diver Matthew Mitcham announced over the weekend that he's engaged.

“He got down on both knees, I said yes, and now we're engaged,” Mitcham captioned a photo on Instagram of himself and boyfriend Luke Rutherford.

In the photo, Mitcham is wearing an engagement ring.

According to the Daily Mail, the couple met through mutual friends and have been dating six months. The men met while Rutherford was visiting Australia. When his visa ran out, Mitcham decided to follow Rutherford to the UK, where they are currently living.

Mitcham came out gay in a Sydney Morning Herald profile ahead of the 2008 Beijing Olympics. At those games, Mitcham became the first openly gay athlete to win an Olympic gold medal.

Last year, Mitcham broke up with his boyfriend of 12 years, Lachlan Fletcher.