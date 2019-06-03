Australian diver Matthew Mitcham
announced over the weekend that he's engaged.
“He got down on both knees, I said
yes, and now we're engaged,” Mitcham captioned a photo on Instagram
of himself and boyfriend Luke Rutherford.
In the photo, Mitcham is wearing an
engagement ring.
According to the Daily Mail, the
couple met through mutual friends and have been dating six months.
The men met while Rutherford was visiting Australia. When his visa
ran out, Mitcham decided to follow Rutherford to the UK, where they
are currently living.
Mitcham came out gay in a Sydney
Morning Herald profile ahead of the 2008 Beijing Olympics. At
those games, Mitcham became the first openly gay athlete to win an
Olympic gold medal.
Last year, Mitcham broke up with his
boyfriend of 12 years, Lachlan Fletcher.