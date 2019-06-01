Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift on Saturday, the first day of Pride, urged her home-state senator to support passage of the Equality Act, a federal bill which seeks to add protections against discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity to existing civil rights laws.

The bill cleared the House earlier this month and President Donald Trump has signaled his opposition to passage.

“I respect your position in our community and your ability to really impact positive moves forward,” Swift said in an open letter to Tennessee Senator Lamar Alexander, a Republican. “Please, please think about the lives you could change for the better if you were to vote to support the Equality Act in the Senate and prohibit this harsh and unfair discrimination.”

(Related: Nancy Pelosi: Passage of Equality Act shows respect for Constitution.)

Swift, 29, also took a swipe at a statement released by the Trump administration after the Equality Act cleared the House. A senior administration official said that the bill includes a number of “poison pills.”

“I personally reject the President’s stance that his administration, ‘supports equal treatment of all,’ but that the Equality Act, ‘in its current form is filled with poison pills that threaten to undermine parental and conscience rights,’” Swift wrote.

“No. One cannot take the position that one supports a community, while condemning it in the next breath as going against ‘conscience’ or ‘parental rights,’” Swift continued. “That statement implies that there is something morally wrong with being anything other than heterosexual and cisgender, which is an incredibly harmful message to send to a nation full of healthy and loving families with same-sex, nonbinary or transgender parents, sons or daughters.”

Republican leadership in the Senate is unlikely to bring the bill to the floor for a vote.