The city of New York announced Thursday
that it will erect a monument near Stonewall Inn to honor transgender
activists Marsha P. Johnson and Sylvia Rivera.
Mayor Bill de Blasio announced the
news.
“When trans young people trying to
find their place in the world come to the Village, they'll look up at
a monument of Marsha P. Johnson and Sylvia Rivera,” de Blasio said
in a tweet. “They'll see themselves, and their own potential to
make history.”
The new monument, expected to be
completed by 2021, will be placed in the Ruth Wittenberg Triangle in
the heart of Greenwich Village.
Johnson and Rivera were at the
Stonewall Inn during the riots that many historians credit for
sparking the modern gay rights movement. Historian David Carter,
author of the book “Stonewall,” has credited Johnson with
throwing “the shot glass heard around the world.” Johnson is
often described as “the Rosa Parks of the LGBT movement.”
Johnson and Rivera co-founded the
world's first organization devoted to transgender rights, Street
Transvestites Action Revolutionaries (STAR).
Johnson is the subject of director
David France's documentary The Death and Life of Marsha P.
Johnson, which is available on Netflix.
“Almost single-handedly, Marsha P.
Johnson and her best friend, Sylvia Rivera, touched off a revolution
in the way we talk about gender today,” France said in a statement
announcing the movie. “Their names should be household words.”