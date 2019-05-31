MGM is working on a film about the life and career of Culture Club frontman Boy George.

According to The Guardian, Sacha Gervasi is attached to the project as writer and director. Gervasi's previous projects include Hitchcock, which starred Anthony Hopkins as Alfred Hitchcock.

“The film will trace the singer's life from his childhood in Woolwich, south east London, with his Irish parents and four siblings, to his rise during the New Romantic era of pop in London, aided and dressed by Malcolm McLaren,” The Guardian wrote.

News of the film comes on the heels of other biopics about queer British singers: Bohemian Rhapsody takes a look at Freddie Mercury's life, while Rocketman traces Elton John's career.

Boy George, who is known for his androgynous style and ambivalence toward sex, announced his support for the film.

“A MOVIE! @mgm_studios Thrilling!” he wrote on Instagram.