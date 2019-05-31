MGM is working on a film about the life
and career of Culture Club frontman Boy George.
According to The Guardian, Sacha
Gervasi is attached to the project as writer and director. Gervasi's
previous projects include Hitchcock, which starred Anthony
Hopkins as Alfred Hitchcock.
“The film will trace the singer's
life from his childhood in Woolwich, south east London, with his
Irish parents and four siblings, to his rise during the New Romantic
era of pop in London, aided and dressed by Malcolm McLaren,” The
Guardian
wrote.
News of the film comes on the heels of
other biopics about queer British singers: Bohemian Rhapsody
takes a look at Freddie Mercury's life, while Rocketman traces
Elton John's career.
(Related: Taron
Egerton: Rocketman gay sex scene “quite beautiful.”)
Boy George, who is known for his
androgynous style and ambivalence toward sex, announced his support
for the film.
“A MOVIE! @mgm_studios Thrilling!”
he wrote on Instagram.