At the New York premiere of Rocketman,
actor Taron Egerton called the film's gay sex scene “quite
beautiful.”
In the film, Egerton, 29, plays
singer-songwriter Elton John, while Richard Madden (Bodyguard)
plays John's manager, John Reid. John and Reid were also romantically
involved.
When asked about a sex scene in the
film he shared with Madden, Egerton replied that both actors knew it
was going to be “weird.”
“I just formed a great friendship
with a great actor,” Egerton told the AP. “And we both knew it
was going to be weird, 'cause that's the nature of intimacy on the
screen regardless of the genders involved. And we got along and did
our job and made a scene that we think is quite beautiful.”
Egerton also said that he can empathize
with John's being rejected by his family for being gay.
“It's really tough, you know. It's
not something I can relate to because I had such a solid upbringing
with great family and great friends. But I can only imagine the
damage caused by not having that,” he said.
(Related: Elton
John “proud” of gay sex scenes in Rocketman.)