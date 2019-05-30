Maine Governor Janet Mills, a Democrat, on Wednesday signed a bill into law that prohibits therapies that attempt to alter the sexual orientation or gender identity of lesbian, gay, bisexual or transgender youth.

Such therapies go by names such as “conversion therapy,” “reparative therapy,” “sexual orientation change efforts” or “ex-gay therapy.”

“Today I signed into law a bill banning conversion therapy, a widely discredited practice that has no place in Maine,” Mills captioned photos of herself surrounded by LGBT rights advocates as she signed the bill. “Today, we send an unequivocal message to young LGBTQ people: we stand with you, we support you, and we will always defend your right to be who you are.”

Lawmakers approved a similar bill last year, only to have it vetoed by former Governor Paul LePage, a Republican who said that he had “grave” concerns that the measure could be interpreted “as a threat to an individual's religious liberty.”

An effort to override LePage's veto failed.

The bill was introduced by Representative Ryan Fecteau, an openly gay Democrat from Biddeford, and Senator Linda Sanborn, a Democrat from Gorham.

The Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the nation's largest LGBT rights advocate, cheered the news.

“Today, Maine has taken decisive action to protect LGBTQ youth from so-called ‘conversion therapy,’” Marty Rouse, national field director for HRC, said in a statement. “We’re grateful to Gov. Janet Mills for signing this bill into law, the Maine state legislature – especially lead sponsor Rep. Ryan Fecteau – and EqualityMaine for their leadership in taking up this important issue. As more states and jurisdictions work to prevent this dangerous, debunked practice, it is clear: ‘conversion therapy’ should have no place in our country.”

Sixteen states plus the District of Columbia have similar laws. Colorado lawmakers recently approved a similar bill and Governor Jared Polis is expected to sign it into law.

(Related: Puerto Rico governor signs order banning “ex-gay” therapy.)