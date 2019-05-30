In a recent interview, Raul Castillo, who is best known for playing Richie Donado Ventura in the HBO series Looking, said that playing gay in the series opened doors for him.

HBO canceled Looking, about a group of gay friends living in San Francisco, after two seasons. The show ended with a television film, Looking: The Movie.

Speaking with UK LGBT glossy Attitude, Castillo, who is straight, said that playing gay in Looking helped his career.

“Richie is a romantic lead, specifically Latino,” Castillo, 41, explained.

“And to be quite frank, a lot of Latino actors don't get to play those kinds of roles because they are few and far between,” he added. “So, it opened doors for me.”

Castillo plays a father who doesn't accept his son's burgeoning queer identity in the upcoming film We the Animals.