In a recent interview, Raul Castillo,
who is best known for playing Richie Donado Ventura in the HBO series
Looking, said that playing gay in the series opened doors for
him.
HBO canceled Looking, about a
group of gay friends living in San Francisco, after two seasons. The
show ended with a television film, Looking: The Movie.
(Related: Murray
Bartlett says he's proud of Looking
but understands the criticism.)
Speaking with UK LGBT glossy Attitude,
Castillo, who is straight, said that playing gay in Looking
helped his career.
“Richie is a romantic lead,
specifically Latino,” Castillo, 41, explained.
“And to be quite frank, a lot of
Latino actors don't get to play those kinds of roles because they are
few and far between,” he
added. “So, it opened doors for me.”
Castillo plays a father who doesn't
accept his son's burgeoning queer identity in the upcoming film We
the Animals.