In a recent interview, Karamo Brown,
Queer Eye's culture guy, offered some dating advice.
Last year, Brown and boyfriend Ian
Jordan got engaged.
(Related: Queer
Eye's
Karamo Brown engaged to director Ian Jordan.)
When asked what advice he would give
his younger self, Brown answered: “I would tell my younger self to
stop femme shaming. Luckily, I stopped that in my 20s. I’d tell my
younger self to set boundaries. I felt like I had to be open to be
liked. And I’d also tell my younger self not to compare myself to
other people. Comparison is the thief of joy.”
And when asked whether he has any
dating advice to share, Brown
replied, “Definitely!”
“Don’t go to your friends for
advice,” Brown, 38, told LGBT blog NewNowNext. “When you
invite others into your stuff, you’re giving them permission to
weigh in. Don’t get too comfortable too quickly. Keep yourself
looking nice for your partner and keep putting the effort in. And if
you’re having an argument, only bring up one issue. Don’t fight
about five things at once. If you’re walking to a healthy place in
your relationship, take one step at a time.”