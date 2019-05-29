In a recent interview, Karamo Brown, Queer Eye's culture guy, offered some dating advice.

Last year, Brown and boyfriend Ian Jordan got engaged.

When asked what advice he would give his younger self, Brown answered: “I would tell my younger self to stop femme shaming. Luckily, I stopped that in my 20s. I’d tell my younger self to set boundaries. I felt like I had to be open to be liked. And I’d also tell my younger self not to compare myself to other people. Comparison is the thief of joy.”

And when asked whether he has any dating advice to share, Brown replied, “Definitely!”

“Don’t go to your friends for advice,” Brown, 38, told LGBT blog NewNowNext. “When you invite others into your stuff, you’re giving them permission to weigh in. Don’t get too comfortable too quickly. Keep yourself looking nice for your partner and keep putting the effort in. And if you’re having an argument, only bring up one issue. Don’t fight about five things at once. If you’re walking to a healthy place in your relationship, take one step at a time.”