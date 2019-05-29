Former Vice President Joe Biden will be
the guest speaker at the Human Rights Campaign's (HRC) upcoming 2019
Columbus Dinner, HRC, the nation's largest LGBT rights advocate,
announced on Tuesday.
“Vice President Joe Biden is a strong
and visible ally to the LGBTQ community in our fight for full federal
equality,” HRC President Chad Griffin said in a statement. “His
bold declaration supporting marriage equality helped change hearts
and minds throughout America, and his work during the past two years
as a leader of the Biden Foundation to advance LGBTQ rights at home
and abroad is critical – particularly at a moment when the equality
and dignity of this community are under attack across the globe. The
Human Rights Campaign is honored to welcome Vice President Joe Biden
to our Columbus Gala.”
Biden is running well ahead of
candidates vying for the Democratic presidential nomination. A
Monmouth national poll released Thursday puts Biden 18 points ahead
of his nearest competitor, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders.
The 76-year-old Biden has been a strong
supporter of LGBT rights.
HRC will honor out actor Jake Choi (The
Sun is Also a Star, Single Parents) with its Visibility
Award at the event, which will take place on Saturday, June 1 at the
Ohio Union at the Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio.