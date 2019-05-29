Former Vice President Joe Biden will be the guest speaker at the Human Rights Campaign's (HRC) upcoming 2019 Columbus Dinner, HRC, the nation's largest LGBT rights advocate, announced on Tuesday.

“Vice President Joe Biden is a strong and visible ally to the LGBTQ community in our fight for full federal equality,” HRC President Chad Griffin said in a statement. “His bold declaration supporting marriage equality helped change hearts and minds throughout America, and his work during the past two years as a leader of the Biden Foundation to advance LGBTQ rights at home and abroad is critical – particularly at a moment when the equality and dignity of this community are under attack across the globe. The Human Rights Campaign is honored to welcome Vice President Joe Biden to our Columbus Gala.”

Biden is running well ahead of candidates vying for the Democratic presidential nomination. A Monmouth national poll released Thursday puts Biden 18 points ahead of his nearest competitor, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders.

The 76-year-old Biden has been a strong supporter of LGBT rights.

HRC will honor out actor Jake Choi (The Sun is Also a Star, Single Parents) with its Visibility Award at the event, which will take place on Saturday, June 1 at the Ohio Union at the Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio.