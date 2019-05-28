Former Vice President Joe Biden's presidential campaign has started selling LGBT Pride merchandise.

The collection includes t-shirts, tank tops, stickers and buttons.

The merchandise is adorned with the transgender pride flag or the colors of the rainbow flag. One design substitutes the “E” in JOE, BIDEN or PRIDE for rainbow or transgender pride stripes.

Slogans that appear on the merchandise include “LOVE EACH OTHER” in rainbow colors.

One button includes a black and white cutout of Biden colorized in blue contrasted with a rainbow-colored background.

T-shirts and tank tops retail for $27, while a set of four Pride buttons cost $10. Bumper stickers cost $5.

Biden is running well ahead of candidates vying for the Democratic nomination. A Monmouth national poll released Thursday puts Biden 18 points ahead of his nearest competitor, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders.

