Former Vice President Joe Biden's
presidential campaign has started selling LGBT Pride merchandise.
The
collection includes t-shirts, tank tops, stickers and buttons.
The merchandise is adorned with the
transgender pride flag or the colors of the rainbow flag. One design
substitutes the “E” in JOE, BIDEN or PRIDE for rainbow or
transgender pride stripes.
Slogans that appear on the merchandise
include “LOVE EACH OTHER” in rainbow colors.
One button includes a black and white
cutout of Biden colorized in blue contrasted with a rainbow-colored
background.
T-shirts and tank tops retail for $27,
while a set of four Pride buttons cost $10. Bumper stickers cost $5.
Biden is running well ahead of
candidates vying for the Democratic nomination. A Monmouth national
poll released Thursday puts Biden 18 points ahead of his nearest
competitor, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders.
