IKEA is selling a rainbow-colored version of its iconic shopping bag in the United States to celebrate LGBT Pride month.

The limited-edition KVANTING bag features the six colors of the most common rainbow flag, a symbol of LGBT Pride.

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation, the charitable arm of the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the nation's largest LGBT rights advocate, will receive 100 percent of the proceeds from the sale of IKEA's tote.

Beginning June 1, IKEA will hang the rainbow flag outside all its U.S. Stores.

“At IKEA, our culture is centered on the value of togetherness,” Rafael Fantauzzi, diversity and inclusion manager at IKEA US, said in a statement. “We believe equality is a fundamental human right and that all homes are created equal. We know everyone deserves a home you absolutely love and a workplace where you can be yourself.”