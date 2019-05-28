IKEA is selling a rainbow-colored
version of its iconic shopping bag in the United States to celebrate
LGBT Pride month.
The limited-edition KVANTING bag
features the six colors of the most common rainbow flag, a symbol of
LGBT Pride.
The Human Rights Campaign Foundation,
the charitable arm of the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the nation's
largest LGBT rights advocate, will receive 100 percent of the
proceeds from the sale of IKEA's tote.
Beginning June 1, IKEA will hang the
rainbow flag outside all its U.S. Stores.
“At IKEA, our culture is centered on
the value of togetherness,” Rafael Fantauzzi, diversity and
inclusion manager at IKEA US, said in a statement. “We believe
equality is a fundamental human right and that all homes are created
equal. We know everyone deserves a home you absolutely love and a
workplace where you can be yourself.”