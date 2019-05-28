In a cover interview with UK LGBT glossy Attitude, out actor Murray Bartlett responded to criticism of HBO's Looking.

The Australian-born Bartlett, 48, played Dominic “Dom” Basaluzzo in the series about a group of gay friends living in San Francisco. After two seasons, HBO ordered a one-time special to end the series.

Looking was criticized for focusing too much on the experiences of gay men.

“It's tricky when you're just focusing on a few characters,” Bartlett said. “There's a lot of pressure on a queer show to be fully representative of the [LGBT] community, and that's kind of an impossible task.”

“I'm proud of what we tried to do [but] it's understandable that the queer community wants to be fully represented. We should celebrate that first, then look at how it could be better or whether we all felt represented or not.”

Bartlett plays Michael “Mouse” Tolliver in the upcoming Netflix adaptation of Tales of the City. The 10-episode limited series arrives June 7.

“I think Tales of the City does a more comprehensive job, and I hope people will like it,” Bartlett added.

(Related: Murray Bartlett: I have so much love for Tales of the City.)