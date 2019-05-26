The Trump-Pence campaign on Thursday began selling a rainbow-colored t-shirt for Pride month.

The shirt features a rainbow-colored background with the words “LGBTQ for Trump.”

“Show your pride and your support for Trump with this exclusive equality tee,” the shirt's description reads.

While campaigning for the White House, President Donald Trump promised to be a better “friend” to the LGBT community than his Democratic rival Hillary Clinton. Instead, gains made by the community under former President Barack Obama have eroded under the Trump administration. Most recently, the president signaled that he does not support passage of the Equality Act.

“Trump – who banned trans troops, is against LGBT employment protections, wants ppl to be able to turn away LGBT customers, & is denying citizenship to kids of US gay couples born out of wedlock – is selling LGBTQ for Trump shirts for Pride,” BuzzFeed Deputy Editor David Mack tweeted.

GLAAD said in a tweet: “Trump should hold the sales pitch and try issuing a statement honoring June as National Pride Month and the countless [number] of LGBTQ Americans who fought tooth and nail for the level of acceptance our nation sees today.”

The shirt costs $24.