The Trump-Pence campaign on Thursday
began selling a rainbow-colored t-shirt for Pride month.
The shirt features a rainbow-colored
background with the words “LGBTQ for Trump.”
“Show your pride and your support for
Trump with this exclusive equality tee,” the shirt's description
reads.
While campaigning for the White House,
President Donald Trump promised to be a better “friend” to the
LGBT community than his Democratic rival Hillary Clinton. Instead,
gains made by the community under former President Barack Obama have
eroded under the Trump administration. Most recently, the
president signaled that he does not support passage of the Equality
Act.
“Trump – who banned trans troops,
is against LGBT employment protections, wants ppl to be able to turn
away LGBT customers, & is denying citizenship to kids of US gay
couples born out of wedlock – is selling LGBTQ for Trump shirts for
Pride,” BuzzFeed Deputy Editor David Mack tweeted.
(Related: Pete
Buttigieg launches LGBT Pride merchandise.)
GLAAD said in a tweet: “Trump should
hold the sales pitch and try issuing a statement honoring June as
National Pride Month and the countless [number] of LGBTQ Americans
who fought tooth and nail for the level of acceptance our nation sees
today.”
The shirt costs $24.